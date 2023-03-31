Air defence down 9 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine on the night of 30-31 March. The air defence forces downed nine of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 31 March 2023

Quote: "The enemy used 10 Shahed-136 attack drones to launch airstrikes, nine of them were destroyed by our defenders."

Details: In addition, according to the information from the General Staff, Russian forces conducted nine missile attacks at night at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems

Later, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a video of the downing of Iranian-made Russian kamikaze drones.

It was reported that Shahed UAVs were destroyed by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit and mobile fire groups of the Air Command East (Skhid).

Background:

Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March.

Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force.

