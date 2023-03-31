All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence down 9 Russian Shahed drones overnight

, Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 March 2023, 06:43
Air defence down 9 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine on the night of 30-31 March. The  air defence forces downed nine of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 31 March 2023

Quote: "The enemy used 10 Shahed-136 attack drones to launch airstrikes, nine of them were destroyed by our defenders."

Details: In addition, according to the information from the General Staff, Russian forces conducted nine missile attacks at night at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems

Later, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a video of the downing of Iranian-made Russian kamikaze drones.

It was reported that Shahed UAVs were destroyed by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit and mobile fire groups of the Air Command East (Skhid).

Background:

  • Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March. 
  • Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.
  • Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News