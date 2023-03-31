Air defence down 9 Russian Shahed drones overnight
Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine on the night of 30-31 March. The air defence forces downed nine of them.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 31 March 2023
Quote: "The enemy used 10 Shahed-136 attack drones to launch airstrikes, nine of them were destroyed by our defenders."
Details: In addition, according to the information from the General Staff, Russian forces conducted nine missile attacks at night at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems
Later, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a video of the downing of Iranian-made Russian kamikaze drones.
It was reported that Shahed UAVs were destroyed by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit and mobile fire groups of the Air Command East (Skhid).
Повітряні сили ЗСУ опублікували відео збиття російських дронів-камікадзе іранського виробництва. Відео з Telegram Повітряних сил pic.twitter.com/shhTxS6ZYO— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 31, 2023
Background:
- Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March.
- Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.
- Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!