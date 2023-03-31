All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 31 March 2023, 07:47
Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 30-31 March, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram 

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia this night. An infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: No casualties or damage were reported as a result of the Russian attack.  

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Kurtiev added.

Background:

  • Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March. 
  • Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.
  • Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid warning.
  • Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine; nine of them were downed by air defence forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: