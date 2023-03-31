Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 30-31 March, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia this night. An infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack."

Details: No casualties or damage were reported as a result of the Russian attack.

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Kurtiev added.

Background:

Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March.

Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid warning.

Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine; nine of them were downed by air defence forces.

