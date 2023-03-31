All Sections
Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 31 March 2023, 07:47
Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 30-31 March, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram 

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia this night. An infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack."

Details: No casualties or damage were reported as a result of the Russian attack.  

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Kurtiev added.

Background:

  • Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March. 
  • Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.
  • Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid warning.
  • Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine; nine of them were downed by air defence forces.

