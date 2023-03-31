Infrastructure facility damaged as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Friday, 31 March 2023, 07:47
Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 30-31 March, damaging an infrastructure facility.
Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia this night. An infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack."
Details: No casualties or damage were reported as a result of the Russian attack.
"All relevant services are working at the scene," Kurtiev added.
Background:
- Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March.
- Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv.
- Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid warning.
- Russian forces used 10 Shahed drones for an air attack on Ukraine; nine of them were downed by air defence forces.
