UN Secretary-General comments on video of execution of Ukrainian soldier: Scary footage

On 8 March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on the video of the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier immediately after his words, "Glory to Ukraine!".

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Guterres: "The terrible footage, in which a Ukrainian serviceman was killed, is another reminder that the laws of warfare must be observed."

Details: Today, on 8 March, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with the UN Secretary-General, who arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Background:

On 6 March, a horrifying video of the shooting of a Ukrainian soldier captured by the Russian occupiers appeared on the Internet. In the last moments of his life, the Ukrainian prisoner-of-war said, "Glory to Ukraine!" judging by the video.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding a video in which Russian invaders shoot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the shooting of a Ukrainian soldier "another Russian war crime."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the circumstances of a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war shooting, which became known on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the video of the shooting by the occupiers of a Ukrainian soldier who said, "Glory to Ukraine".

Several assumptions about the name of the deceased appeared in social networks. Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar urged to wait for the official confirmation of the identity of the Ukrainian soldier whose shooting video was made public the day before.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department is aware of the video of the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, believed by Russian troops, and condemned them.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, reported that measures are currently being taken to find those responsible for the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!