Heat supply restored in 300 residential buildings in Kyiv after Russian attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 15:14
Heat supply restored in 300 residential buildings in Kyiv after Russian attack

Kyiv's utilities gradually restore heat supply to consumers after missile attacks on the capital's critical infrastructure.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv City Mayor, on Facebook

Details: According to the mayor, Kyivteploenergo utility company [provider of heating and hot water services for residents and facilities in Kyiv – ed.] has already restored the heat supply to 300 residential buildings.

Work is underway to reconnect all consumers without heat to other heat sources. These are buildings in the centre and on the capital's left bank.

The mayor notes that the restoration of heat supply takes place in stages, considering the technical features of networks and equipment.

Due to the blackout of the boiler houses, Kyivteploenergo applied emergency response algorithms. More than half of the city's boiler houses switched to alternative sources of electricity supply – generators.

Background: After a large-scale Russian missile attack on 9 March because of electricity shutdowns, 40% of consumers in Kyiv were left without heat.

Last night, the air-raid warning was announced  in Kyiv for almost seven hours. The Russian occupiers launched Iran-made Shahed drones, cruise missiles and, according to the preliminary reports, a Kindzhal ballistic missile on Kyiv, which struck an infrastructure facility in Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

The police and the Prosecutor’s Office state that three people were injured in the attack, cars and buildings were damaged.

