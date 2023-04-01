All Sections
Zelenskyy: No reasons that could stop reforms of UN Security Council

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 20:11
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been stressing the need to reform the UN Security Council, where Russia has assumed the presidency.

Source: President's evening address

"Unfortunately, we also have some news that is obviously absurd and destructive. Today, the terrorist state began to chair the UN Security Council.

Yesterday, the Russian army killed another Ukrainian child – a five-month-old boy, his name was Danylo... And at the same time, Russia is presiding over the UN Security Council.

It is difficult to imagine anything that better underlines the complete bankruptcy of such institutions. There is no form of terror that has not yet been carried out by Russia. And there will be no reason that could stop the reform of global institutions, in particular the UN Security Council. A reform that is obviously overdue, so that the terrorist state, and any other state that wants to be a terrorist, cannot destroy the world.

Terrorists must lose, they must be held accountable for terror, not preside anywhere."

Background

  • Russia takes over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 April for one month.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to prevent Russia from abusing its UNSC presidency.
  • Ukraine is insisting on the need to expel Russia from the UN Security Council.

