Pentagon documents leak: Russian AWACS aircraft in Belarus blown up by SSU agents who disobeyed order

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 11 April 2023, 18:36
The leaked classified documents of the US have revealed that agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are responsible for blowing up an A-50U, a Russian airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) at the Machulishchy airbase in Belarus.

Source: media outlet The Economist

Quote: "On 26 February, members of the Security Service of Ukraine came to a shocking conclusion. Their own agents in Belarus ignored the order and attacked a Russian reconnaissance aircraft (A-50U – ed.) earlier that day."

Details: Reportedly, Americans found out about the actions of Ukrainian agents from the interceptions.

These pieces of intelligence were stored on a classified slide about the war in Ukraine, spread by the United Staff of the US on 1 March.

Background:

  • On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There was information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.
  • On 7 March, Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus had detained an alleged "terrorist of the Ukrainian secret services" and his accomplices, who were "involved in an attempted sabotage of an A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield".
  • After the explosion, the entourage of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus claimed that the A-50 was fine and posted allegedly "fresh videos", although the military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun reported that the Russian aircraft flew to Taganrog, Russia, for repairs.
  • Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, said that Russia cannot currently produce A-50 AWACS aircraft, one of which was probably damaged at the Belarusian Machulishchy airbase.

