EU Representative "deeply shocked" by Russians decapitating Ukrainian soldier

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 05:33
EU Representative deeply shocked by Russians decapitating Ukrainian soldier

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said he was "deeply shocked" by the video, in which Russian soldiers decapitated a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Source: Borrell on Twitter

Quote: "Deeply shocked by the brutal video of decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It is a despicable breach of the Geneva Conventions. All perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes must be held to account.

We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes!"

Background:

  • On 11 April, a video showing the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared online. The video shows a Russian soldier using a knife to decapitate the Ukrainian serviceman, who was still alive at the time. 
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on world leaders to respond to the video, in which Russian occupiers decapitate a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
  • The Wagner Group private military company (PMC) was involved in the murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose head was cut off while he was still alive, said Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Russian human rights organisation Gulagu.net.

