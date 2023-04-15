All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring three people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 April 2023, 23:42
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring three people

Three civilians were injured on Saturday, 15 April after a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Anastasiia Medvedeva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in an interview with Suspilne

Quote: "As of 18:30, as a result of numerous attacks, three civilians have been injured: 30 and 44-year-old women who were in a pharmacy during the bombardment, as well as a 31-year-old man who was near one of the city's shopping centres."

Details: According to Medvedeva, shopping facilities, cars, and private and apartment buildings have been damaged in the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
Donetsk region
Strike on Sloviansk destroys over 50 residential buildings – Zelenskyy
Tavriia Group of Forces releases video showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka
Russians try to speed up forced passportisation
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: