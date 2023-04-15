Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring three people

Three civilians were injured on Saturday, 15 April after a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Anastasiia Medvedeva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in an interview with Suspilne

Quote: "As of 18:30, as a result of numerous attacks, three civilians have been injured: 30 and 44-year-old women who were in a pharmacy during the bombardment, as well as a 31-year-old man who was near one of the city's shopping centres."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Medvedeva, shopping facilities, cars, and private and apartment buildings have been damaged in the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!