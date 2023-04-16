Mortar launchers from border guard detachment eliminate Russian assault group in Bakhmut

Border guards have released a video of their unit eliminating a Russian assault group in Bakhmut.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service notes that the Russians continue to try to organise an attack on the city of Bakhmut.

Quote: "However, an attempted hostile assault on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ended with the elimination of their assault group.

It is worth noting here the high-precision work of the mortar crew from the Luhansk border guard detachment."

