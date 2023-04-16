All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Search and rescue operations completed in Sloviansk: 15 killed, 24 wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 19:59
Search and rescue operations completed in Sloviansk: 15 killed, 24 wounded

Search and rescue operations at the five-storey residential building in Sloviansk have been completed, with a total of 15 people killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city on 14 April.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the five-storey building in Sloviansk have been completed.

According to updated information, 15 people were rescued from the rubble: 5 (including a 14-year-old girl) were rescued, 10 (including a two-year-old boy) were dead."

Details: Kyrylenko has recalled that the Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Sloviansk on 14 April, firing eight S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on the city.

As a result of this attack, 39 casualties were reported: 15 people were killed and 24 were injured.

The Russians caused the most extensive damage to a five-storey residential building in Parkovyi Lane – search and rescue operations to clear the rubble and search for people have lasted several days.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On 14 April at about 16:00, the Russians attacked Sloviansk. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On Saturday, the death toll rose to 11, and on Sunday – to 13.
  • According to Zelenskyy, a Russian missile strike on Sloviansk on 14 April damaged more than 50 residential buildings, including more than 30 apartment blocks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
Donetsk region
Number of dead in Slovoiansk increases to 13; 2 more people possibly under rubble
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring three people
Strike on Sloviansk destroys over 50 residential buildings – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: