Search and rescue operations completed in Sloviansk: 15 killed, 24 wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 19:59
Search and rescue operations at the five-storey residential building in Sloviansk have been completed, with a total of 15 people killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city on 14 April.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the five-storey building in Sloviansk have been completed.

According to updated information, 15 people were rescued from the rubble: 5 (including a 14-year-old girl) were rescued, 10 (including a two-year-old boy) were dead."

Details: Kyrylenko has recalled that the Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Sloviansk on 14 April, firing eight S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on the city.

As a result of this attack, 39 casualties were reported: 15 people were killed and 24 were injured.

The Russians caused the most extensive damage to a five-storey residential building in Parkovyi Lane – search and rescue operations to clear the rubble and search for people have lasted several days.

Background:

  • On 14 April at about 16:00, the Russians attacked Sloviansk. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On Saturday, the death toll rose to 11, and on Sunday – to 13.
  • According to Zelenskyy, a Russian missile strike on Sloviansk on 14 April damaged more than 50 residential buildings, including more than 30 apartment blocks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
