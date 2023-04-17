Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Brazil to meet president, who made loud statements about Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil, where he plans to meet not only with his Brazilian counterpart, but also with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Source: CNN; Russian Foreign Ministry on Telegram

Details: On 17 April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Brazil on a "working visit".

Lavrov was met in Brazil PHOTO of Russian Foreign Ministry

He arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil; Mauro Vieira, the country's Foreign Minister, met him with an honour guard.

Sergey Lavrov and Mauro Vieira PHOTO of Russian Foreign Ministry

In addition, Lavrov will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday.

Before that, on Friday, Lula went to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping.

Background:

On 6 April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an end to the war.

In response to that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

On 15 April, da Silva said that the United States should "stop encouraging" the war in Ukraine.

On 16 April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he had discussed with China and the United Arab Emirates joint mediation in resolving Russia's war in Ukraine and called for the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!