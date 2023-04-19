All Sections
Intense battles continue in Bakhmut, city is holding out – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 19:03
Intense battles continue in Bakhmut, city is holding out – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

The Russians have not abandoned their intention to capture Bakhmut, but the defenders are holding back the Russian offensive. Intense battles continue in the city.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Russia is concentrating the largest number of its forces in Bakhmut and dreams of completely taking control of the city. However, the Defence Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in intense battles, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Details: Syrskyi added that the Bakhmut front remains the epicentre of the Russian offensive, but the fortress city itself is still holding out.

Syrskyi said that the defenders destroyed Russian manpower and equipment last night, as well as two of their UAVs: an Orlan and a ZALA.  

Background: 

  • On 18 April, border guards defending the city of Bakhmut noted that the Russian forces are now composed of fewer convicts and more professional soldiers. Fierce battles are ongoing in the city centre.

