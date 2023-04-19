All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Intense battles continue in Bakhmut, city is holding out – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 19:03
Intense battles continue in Bakhmut, city is holding out – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

The Russians have not abandoned their intention to capture Bakhmut, but the defenders are holding back the Russian offensive. Intense battles continue in the city.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Russia is concentrating the largest number of its forces in Bakhmut and dreams of completely taking control of the city. However, the Defence Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in intense battles, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi added that the Bakhmut front remains the epicentre of the Russian offensive, but the fortress city itself is still holding out.

Syrskyi said that the defenders destroyed Russian manpower and equipment last night, as well as two of their UAVs: an Orlan and a ZALA.  

Background: 

  • On 18 April, border guards defending the city of Bakhmut noted that the Russian forces are now composed of fewer convicts and more professional soldiers. Fierce battles are ongoing in the city centre.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians hit high-rise building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, killing married couple and injuring two other people
Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: