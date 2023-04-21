Israel to test improved air-raid early warning system in Kyiv

In May, Israel plans to test a system designed specifically for Ukraine to notify of missile attacks. The tests will be run in Kyiv.

Source: Walla outlet with reference to Israeli and Ukrainian officials, referenced by Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster)

Details: The military command plans to test the civilian alert system Israel is developing for Ukraine in Kyiv next month, with the aim of launching the system as early as this summer.

If this test is successful, the system will work in several more cities of Ukraine, each of which has more than a million inhabitants.

The system will be connected to the Ukrainian radar system, which will allow for a faster and more accurate sending of warning signals to mobile phones of citizens and turning on sound signals only in the areas where there is an actual missile strike danger.

This way, people who find themselves in danger will have more time to get to a safe zone, and people who are in other areas will be able to carry on their lives without being interrupted, Walla writes.

Senior Israeli and Ukrainian officials said Israeli home front officials and their Ukrainian counterparts have met several times in Poland in recent months to discuss details of the project and changes that need to be made to the software to adapt it to Ukrainian conditions.

It is noted that the difference in size between Ukraine and Israel and the variety of missiles that Russia launches in cities in Ukraine require adjustment of the incumbent warning system.

Earlier: In February 2023, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promised to supply Ukraine with a civilian-grade air defence system.

Background:

On 5 March, 2022, then Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett secretly came to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bennett then spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to media reports, Bennett advised the Ukrainian president to accept Russia's proposals to end the war.

In February 2023, Bennett said that at the beginning of the war he met with Putin, allegedly at the request of Zelenskyy, and also that the Russian leader promised him not to kill the president of Ukraine.

On 13 March, 2022, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Russia to stop the military invasion of Ukraine, but this did not have the desired effect.

On 24 October, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Reznikov, said that Israel would help Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, but would not give it any weapons.

On 5 February 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he has been considering providing military aid to Ukraine, including Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

Israel approved export licences for the possible sale of anti-drone jamming systems that could help Ukraine counter Iranian-made drones used by Russia during the war, three Israeli and Ukrainian officials said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!