Electronic military draft notices in Russia: Kremlin states there is no new wave of mobilisation
Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:51
Against the backdrop of the introduction of electronic military draft notices in Russia, the Kremlin states that there is no question of a new wave of mobilisation.
Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Quote from Peskov: "There is no talk in the Kremlin about any wave of mobilisation."
Details: At the same time, he added that Russia is currently improving the entire system of military registration and enlistment offices.
Background:
- On 14 April, Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, signed a law that equates electronic conscription notices with paper ones, introduced a register of persons liable for military service, and closed the borders for evaders.
- It was reported that electronic conscription notices in Russia would begin being sent out in test mode during the spring conscription – in particular, in Moscow, conscription for military service would be carried out through the Gosuslugi [government services – ed.] portal.
- Maxim Loktev, the chief enlistment officer for the Russian capital, stated that conscripts who do not live at their place of registration in Moscow are tracked using the city's video surveillance system.
- On 20 April, it was reported that the authorities in St Petersburg had started sending out electronic military conscription notices in test mode as part of the spring conscription in Russia.
