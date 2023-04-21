Electronic military draft notices in Russia: Kremlin states there is no new wave of mobilisation

Against the backdrop of the introduction of electronic military draft notices in Russia, the Kremlin states that there is no question of a new wave of mobilisation.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "There is no talk in the Kremlin about any wave of mobilisation."

Details: At the same time, he added that Russia is currently improving the entire system of military registration and enlistment offices.

