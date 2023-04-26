All Sections
Russians launch 43 attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 19:30
The Defenders of Ukraine repelled 43 Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts during the day, where Russia is trying to advance.

Source: report of the General Staff  of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on 26 April

Quote from General Staff: "During the day, Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 31 air strikes and carried out about 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. There were wounded among the civilian population, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Fierce battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka."  

Details: On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations in the areas of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. Russia attacked the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka during the day. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast were attacked by Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions during the current day. Russians attacked the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations. At the same time, Russia attacked more than 30 settlements during the day. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

On the Sivershchyna and  Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the day, Russia used artillery and mortars to fire on the settlements of Medvedivka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Buda-Vorobivska, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Trubchevska, Chernatske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Sydorivka, Shpyl and Mykolaivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Huriv Kozachok, Hlyboke, Oliinykove and Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians fired from artillery and mortars at the settlements of Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Terny, Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne, Donetsk Oblast, were shelled by artillery.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes. No signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were found.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russians personnel and military equipment during the day. A Russian Supercam type reconnaissance UAVs was shot down.

