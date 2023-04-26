All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch 43 attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 19:30
Russians launch 43 attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

The Defenders of Ukraine repelled 43 Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts during the day, where Russia is trying to advance.

Source: report of the General Staff  of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on 26 April

Quote from General Staff: "During the day, Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 31 air strikes and carried out about 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. There were wounded among the civilian population, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Fierce battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka."  

Details: On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations in the areas of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. Russia attacked the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka during the day. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast were attacked by Russians.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions during the current day. Russians attacked the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations. At the same time, Russia attacked more than 30 settlements during the day. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

On the Sivershchyna and  Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the day, Russia used artillery and mortars to fire on the settlements of Medvedivka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Buda-Vorobivska, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Trubchevska, Chernatske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Sydorivka, Shpyl and Mykolaivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Huriv Kozachok, Hlyboke, Oliinykove and Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians fired from artillery and mortars at the settlements of Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Terny, Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne, Donetsk Oblast, were shelled by artillery.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes. No signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were found.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russians personnel and military equipment during the day. A Russian Supercam type reconnaissance UAVs was shot down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
Avdiivka
Russian army is shelling Ukrainian positions just like in February, and changes its tactics in air space – Ukrainian Defence official
Russians suffer heavy losses on Avdiivka front – General Staff report
Russian occupiers try to conduct offensive on five fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: