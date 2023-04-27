All Sections
Russians kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 April 2023, 09:19
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST. PHOTO FROM MALASHKO’S TELEGRAM

At least five people have been killed in Russian strikes in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 26 April, and four more people have been wounded.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 26 April: in Kostiantynivka, Diliivka, and Zvanivka. Four more people were wounded in the oblast."

Details: Malashko also reported on the occupiers’ casualties.

According to the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, the Russians have carried out 83 strikes on peaceful towns and villages over the past day: 7 air strikes, 5 UAV attacks, 2 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems and 69 artillery strikes. There were 26 new cases of destruction recorded.

Two men, aged 47 and 44, have been killed in Russian attacks on Orikhiv.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
