Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 08:20
An attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 27 April, which killed one person and injured 23 others, was carried out by Russia using Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Russians fired missiles at Mykolaiv on the night of 26-27 April, hitting a multi-storey building and a private house.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, initially said that Russian forces had used S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and later Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), reported that Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

At the same time, the Air Force has clarified that, according to verified information, the Russians hit Mykolaiv from the land, not from the sea.

Quote: "According to updated information, Iskander-K missiles were flying from the south. This is also a cruise missile that basically has the same tactical and technical characteristics as the Kalibr, but the Iskander-K is a land-based and not a sea-based missile.

It is very difficult to shoot down these missiles because they fly very low, which makes it difficult to detect them, although there have been cases of air defence shooting them down."

