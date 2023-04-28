All Sections
Fire, smoke and destruction: video shows first few minutes after Russian attack on Uman

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 11:45
Fire, smoke and destruction: video shows first few minutes after Russian attack on Uman
RESCUE WORKERS DISMANTLE THE RUBBLE OF A BUILDING IN UMAN ON 28 APRIL. PHOTO BY STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

A video showing the first few minutes after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, killing 10 people, has been posted on social media.  

Source: video from Channel 24's Telegram account; Ihor Taburets, head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: The video shows the multi-storey building ablaze after the missile hit.

Windows were shattered and blown far away by the blast.

Rescue workers and law enforcement officers arrived promptly at the scene.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Association, said that as always, he was pleasantly surprised by the responsiveness of Cherkasy residents: within half an hour of the Russian missile hitting, although it was the early hours of the morning, about 200 volunteers were already at the scene and ready to help.

He also added that the city plans to announce three days of mourning.

The building is to be rebuilt.

Quote from Taburets: "Provisionally, the Emergency Service believes that the first section has been completely destroyed, the second has suffered partial damage. The rest are in fairly good condition – only the windows and doors are broken. The mayor's office says that part of the building will be rebuilt."  

Background:

