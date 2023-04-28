Fire, smoke and destruction: video shows first few minutes after Russian attack on Uman

RESCUE WORKERS DISMANTLE THE RUBBLE OF A BUILDING IN UMAN ON 28 APRIL. PHOTO BY STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

A video showing the first few minutes after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, killing 10 people, has been posted on social media.

Source: video from Channel 24's Telegram account; Ihor Taburets, head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The video shows the multi-storey building ablaze after the missile hit.

Windows were shattered and blown far away by the blast.

Охоплений вогнем багатоповерховий будинок в Умані відразу після влучання ракети. Відео з Telegram 24 каналу pic.twitter.com/OTgQepubYy — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 28, 2023

Rescue workers and law enforcement officers arrived promptly at the scene.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Association, said that as always, he was pleasantly surprised by the responsiveness of Cherkasy residents: within half an hour of the Russian missile hitting, although it was the early hours of the morning, about 200 volunteers were already at the scene and ready to help.

He also added that the city plans to announce three days of mourning.

The building is to be rebuilt.

Quote from Taburets: "Provisionally, the Emergency Service believes that the first section has been completely destroyed, the second has suffered partial damage. The rest are in fairly good condition – only the windows and doors are broken. The mayor's office says that part of the building will be rebuilt."

Background:

On 28 April, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. As of 10:05, 10 people were reported killed, including two children.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported from the scene that the occupiers hit the house in Uman with a Kh-101 missile. As a result, an entire entranceway collapsed, where 109 people were registered. 27 apartments were completely destroyed. Additionally, more than 33 cars were completely burned out or damaged. Rescue workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.

