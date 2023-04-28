All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations

Friday, 28 April 2023, 14:11
OLEKSII REZNIKOV, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says he cannot confirm or deny the use of Patriot missile systems last night during a massive Russian missile attack.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Reznikov: "I won't tell you whether they were used [Patriot systems – ed.] at night because then it will be clear where they are. If the Air Force Command decides to say later that they used them somewhere, then we will inform you."

Details: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, recalled on TV that the military never discloses what type of weapons are used and in what direction to prevent the enemy from drawing appropriate conclusions.

"As you know, we have NASAMS, IRIS-T and Patriot already in operation. For such a complex as Patriot, this is a simple target; the cruise missiles are eventually shot down, X-101 and X-555. These are the types of missiles that were used today. They are shot down by different types of weapons, and even mobile fire groups are operating. Today, too, two targets were destroyed by the Air Defence of the Ground Forces," he said.

Background:

On 27 April, it was reported that the second division of the Patriot air defence system was put on combat duty in Ukraine.

During a nighttime air attack by the Russian occupiers, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 21 of 23 cruise missiles of the X-101 and X-555 types, as well as two drones.

Advertisement: