Fire breaks out again in high-rise building destroyed by Russians in Uman

A fire has broken out again on the morning of 29 April in a high-rise building in Uman which had been destroyed by a Russian missile. Emergency workers have been clearing the rubble for more than a day.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Emergency workers continue to clear the rubble of the high-rise building.

Advertisement:

Around 08:30, a fire broke out again while they were clearing debris.

As emergency workers explained, it was fanned by the wind.

As of the morning of 29 April, the number of victims had not changed: 23 dead, including four children. Another 18 people were injured.

Background:

On 28 April, a Russian missile attacked a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. In the morning, it was reported that seven people, including a child, had been killed. Another 17 were injured. Later, the death toll increased.

Ihor Klimenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, reported from the scene that the Russians had hit a house in Uman with a Kh-101 missile. This resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of a building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were destroyed entirely. More than 33 cars were also burned out or damaged. Emergency workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!