Uman: identification of bodies reveals that 5 children died, not 4

While identifying the bodies, it became known that five children died in a high-rise building destroyed by the Russians in Uman and not four, as previously thought.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook

Quote from Klymenko: "The deaths of 23 people have been confirmed as a result of the Russian missile attack, of whom police investigators and forensic experts have identified 22 bodies.

During the identification process, it turned out that five children had died: two boys (one-and-a-half and 16 years old) and three girls (eight, 11 and 14 years old)."

Details: Klymenko said that one woman is considered to be missing.

The search continues.

Background:

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman in Cherkasy Oblast on 28 April. In the morning, it was reported that seven people, including a child, had been killed. Another 17 were injured. Later, the death toll increased.

Ihor Klimenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, reported from the scene that the Russians had hit a house in Uman with a Kh-101 missile. This resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of a building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were destroyed entirely. More than 33 cars were also burned out or damaged. Emergency workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.

