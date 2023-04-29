All Sections
Uman: identification of bodies reveals that 5 children died, not 4

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 10:15
Uman: identification of bodies reveals that 5 children died, not 4
PHOTO BY THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

While identifying the bodies, it became known that five children died in a high-rise building destroyed by the Russians in Uman and not four, as previously thought.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook

Quote from Klymenko: "The deaths of 23 people have been confirmed as a result of the Russian missile attack, of whom police investigators and forensic experts have identified 22 bodies.

During the identification process, it turned out that five children had died: two boys (one-and-a-half and 16 years old) and three girls (eight, 11 and 14 years old)."

Details: Klymenko said that one woman is considered to be missing.

The search continues.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: