All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Russian state TV channel released footage from Uman of the alleged Ukrainian shelling of Donbas

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 20:14
The Russian state TV channel released footage from Uman of the alleged Ukrainian shelling of Donbas

The Russian state TV channel "Russia 1" released video footage of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, as the alleged shelling of the occupied Donbas by the Ukrainian army.

Source: Radio Svoboda and Voice of America project "Nastoyashchee Vremia."

Details: The TV channel "Nastoiastchee Vremia" published a fragment of the plot on "Russia 1", comparing it with a video of the destruction in Uman.

"Ukrainian militants again shelled the territory of Donbas tonight," Russian propagandists claim, showing footage of a house in Uman where a Russian missile destroyed the entrance.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: