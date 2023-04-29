The Russian state TV channel released footage from Uman of the alleged Ukrainian shelling of Donbas
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 20:14
The Russian state TV channel "Russia 1" released video footage of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, as the alleged shelling of the occupied Donbas by the Ukrainian army.
Source: Radio Svoboda and Voice of America project "Nastoyashchee Vremia."
Details: The TV channel "Nastoiastchee Vremia" published a fragment of the plot on "Russia 1", comparing it with a video of the destruction in Uman.
"Ukrainian militants again shelled the territory of Donbas tonight," Russian propagandists claim, showing footage of a house in Uman where a Russian missile destroyed the entrance.
Background:
- On 28 April, a Russian rocket hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.
- The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that the occupiers hit a house in Uman with an X-101 missile. As a result, an entire entrance, where 109 people were registered, collapsed. Twenty-seven apartments were destroyed. More than 33 cars were also burned to the ground or damaged.
- On 29 April, the search and rescue operation was completed. As a result of the attack, 23 people were killed, including six children, nine people were injured, and two more people are considered missing.
