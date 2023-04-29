The Russian state TV channel released footage from Uman of the alleged Ukrainian shelling of Donbas

The Russian state TV channel "Russia 1" released video footage of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, as the alleged shelling of the occupied Donbas by the Ukrainian army.

Source: Radio Svoboda and Voice of America project "Nastoyashchee Vremia."

Details: The TV channel "Nastoiastchee Vremia" published a fragment of the plot on "Russia 1", comparing it with a video of the destruction in Uman.

"Ukrainian militants again shelled the territory of Donbas tonight," Russian propagandists claim, showing footage of a house in Uman where a Russian missile destroyed the entrance.

