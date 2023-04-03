All Sections
Avdiivka and Mariinka: Russians short of shells but continue storming Ukrainian positions

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 15:42
The Russian occupiers feel the disruption in the supply of ammunition when it comes to assaulting Ukrainian positions, but they continue launching powerful aircraft and artillery attacks on the Avdiivka-Mariinka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the United Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, in the newscast

Quote: "The Russians are trying to attack our positions between Avdiivka and Mariinka. These attempts do not stop. The Russians are constantly getting the taste of their own medicine but do not give up these attempts anyway. It should be mentioned that they have suffered significant losses. If we consider the statistics of last week, for instance, or even this week, we can see that the occupiers’ ability to attack has weakened. They do not have the same amount of military equipment and, as they themselves report, they are on a "diet" when it comes to the shells for assault operations."

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi states that the fact that some people still remain in the town of Avdiivka despite the announced evacuation (according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, nearly 1800 persons) constraints the actions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. The locals also keep hiding eight children.

Having no success on the battlefield, the Russians are actively using aircraft and tubed artillery, simply wiping the settlements off the face of the Earth. 

