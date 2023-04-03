Putin decorates murdered propagandist Tatarsky with order For courage

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded collaborator and military commander Maxim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky), who called himself a "war correspondent", with the order For courage.

Source: Russian RBC regarding Putin's decree

Details: According to the decree, military commander Maxim Fomin is awarded "for courage and bravery shown in line of professional duty".

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. However, media outlets are reporting that the search for her is ongoing.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, aka Vladlen Tatarsky, who called himself a "war correspondent".

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

