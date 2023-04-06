All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards post video of close combat and their breaking out of encirclement

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 April 2023, 14:44
Fortress Bakhmut: Ukrainian border guards post video of close combat and their breaking out of encirclement

Street battles for every house continue in the city of Bakhmut, border guards post a video of them breaking out of an encirclement.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)

Quote: "The invaders surrounded the building in Bakhmut where the border guards were staying at night. To repel the attack, [soldier with the alias] Architect climbed onto the roof of the building and threw grenades at the enemy. Thanks to the risky actions of our defenders, the invaders were killed, and they managed to break out of the encirclement."

Details: The footage shows a soldier with the alias Architect, saying that his group took up their position on 1 April. According to him, the day ran "routinely", i.e., under non-stop Russian mortar fire.

Bakhmut has very dense housing and a small distance between houses. Russian troops entered the neighbouring buildings at night, surrounding a group of Ukrainian border guards. According to the Architect, the battle began in the morning and was challenging.

He decided to climb up to the roof [as you can see from the video, it was almost destroyed – ed.] to throw a few grenades.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

At the same time, an invader from the assault group entered the house’s ground floor, where the border guards were staying. Ukrainian troops killed the occupier, but he managed to throw several grenades, which set the house on fire.

The border guards had to escape through the roof.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is most complicated. Nevertheless, the Russians do not control the city. Ukraine's defence forces are engaged in fierce battles with the invaders.

Read more: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces releases video of their soldiers' actions in Bakhmut

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: