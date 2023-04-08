Ukraine concludes agreement with Poland to buy 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has entered into an agreement with Poland to purchase 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, of which 100 will be delivered now and 100 later.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The most significant thing these days, of course, is the visit to Poland, our agreements, our achievements.

Poland has done everything it promised regarding the tanks: they are already in Ukraine, in particular, Leopard tanks. There are new agreements on infantry fighting vehicles – more than 100 vehicles. On armoured personnel carriers – Rosomak – 200 vehicles, 100 now and 100 later. More self-propelled mortars, additional missiles, MiGs [fighter aircraft – ed.]...

There are also important agreements on the economy, on the reconstruction of Ukraine – in particular, for our Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that agreements on humanitarian and medical projects were entered into at the level of the first ladies of Ukraine and Poland.

"In particular, training our doctors in comprehensive care for burns patients, and emergency air evacuation of the wounded, particularly in war zones. Dozens of our doctors have already undergone or are undergoing such training. And the project will continue – rehabilitation training, training for Ukrainian psychologists," he said.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced last week that Ukraine will acquire 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the purchase on Wednesday while on a visit to Warsaw, but did not specify the quantity.

On 6 April, Polish government representative Piotr Muller said that Ukraine had ordered 150 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland.

