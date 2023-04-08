All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine concludes agreement with Poland to buy 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 April 2023, 22:34
Ukraine concludes agreement with Poland to buy 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has entered into an agreement with Poland to purchase 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, of which 100 will be delivered now and 100 later.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The most significant thing these days, of course, is the visit to Poland, our agreements, our achievements.

Advertisement:

Poland has done everything it promised regarding the tanks: they are already in Ukraine, in particular, Leopard tanks. There are new agreements on infantry fighting vehicles – more than 100 vehicles. On armoured personnel carriers – Rosomak – 200 vehicles, 100 now and 100 later. More self-propelled mortars, additional missiles, MiGs [fighter aircraft – ed.]...

There are also important agreements on the economy, on the reconstruction of Ukraine – in particular, for our Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that agreements on humanitarian and medical projects were entered into at the level of the first ladies of Ukraine and Poland.

"In particular, training our doctors in comprehensive care for burns patients, and emergency air evacuation of the wounded, particularly in war zones. Dozens of our doctors have already undergone or are undergoing such training. And the project will continue – rehabilitation training, training for Ukrainian psychologists," he said.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced last week that Ukraine will acquire 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the purchase on Wednesday while on a visit to Warsaw, but did not specify the quantity.

On 6 April, Polish government representative Piotr Muller said that Ukraine had ordered 150 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: