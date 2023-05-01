All Sections
Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast, Russia: 9 wagons derailed, train passage on halt until morning

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 15:12
Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast, Russia: 9 wagons derailed, train passage on halt until morning
THE RUSSIAN CITY OF UNECHA, NEAR WHICH THE TRACKS WERE BLOWN UP. SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Two locomotives and seven wagons of the train carrying fuel and building materials were derailed as a result of a track explosion in Bryansk Oblast in Russia. The passage of trains in this area has been halted until the morning of 2 May.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the incident, two locomotives and seven wagons were derailed. The rest of the wagons were driven away at a safe distance. There were no victims."

Details: He added that the fire has been promptly put out, and emergency recovery teams of the Russian Railway and other emergency services continue working on site.

Bogomaz added that the rail service in the direction of the Unecha station will be repaired by the morning of 2 May.

Background:

