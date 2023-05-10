Putin's spokesman explains why Lukashenko left Moscow after Victory Day parade

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, did not take part in the breakfast for the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States at the Kremlin following the Victory Day parade on 9 May because he had events to attend in Minsk.

[The Commonwealth of Independent States, or CIS, is an intergovernmental organisation formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - ed.]

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian media outlet; Mayak, a Russian Telegram channel

Quote from Peskov: "As you know, it would be extremely inappropriate for me to comment on Alexander [Lukashenko’s] health.

He was with us, he shared the joy of the Victory Day with us. We are extremely grateful to the Belarusian leadership and Alexander [Lukashenko] personally for making this happen.

You know that he had Victory Day events to attend in Minsk as well, and that is why he had to leave sooner."

Details: Peskov made the remark when asked why Lukashenko was absent from the CIS leaders breakfast that followed the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May.

On 9 May, the leaders of the CIS countries who attended Putin's parade, including Lukashenko, laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls.

Lukashenko's press service has also shared a photo of him talking to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon on Red Square.

Background:

On 9 May 2023, in the second year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Vladimir Putin's ally Alexander Lukashenko traditionally flew to Moscow for the "victory parade". However, after Putin's military parade ended, he immediately returned to Minsk without waiting for all the celebrations to end.

In Minsk, Lukashenko took part in the festivities, but did not deliver the traditional Victory Day speech; the Minister of Defence did.

Media outlets suggested Lukashenko had health issues on 9 May.

