UK Defence Intelligence reports on Ukrainian Armed Forces' advance in Bakhmut and Russian troops' retreat

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 09:42

Ukrainian forces have regained at least a kilometre of the territory of the city of Bakhmut's south, with Russian troops retreating.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Over the last four days, elements of Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade (72 SMRB) likely withdrew in bad order from their positions on the southern flank of the Bakhmut operation," the UK MoD noted.

Details: This territory reportedly has a particular tactical significance, as it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donetsk-Donbas Canal, which marks the contact line in some parts of this front.

The 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade is part of Russia's 3rd Army Corps, a formation created in the autumn of 2023 that has been plagued by accusations of low morale and poor combat effectiveness.

"Its deployment to such a demanding and operationally important sector highlights Russia’s severe shortage of credible combat units," the UK Defence Intelligence noted.

Background:

