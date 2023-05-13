All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence reports on Ukrainian Armed Forces' advance in Bakhmut and Russian troops' retreat

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 09:42

Ukrainian forces have regained at least a kilometre of the territory of the city of Bakhmut's south, with Russian troops retreating.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Over the last four days, elements of Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade (72 SMRB) likely withdrew in bad order from their positions on the southern flank of the Bakhmut operation," the UK MoD noted.

Advertisement:

Details: This territory reportedly has a particular tactical significance, as it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donetsk-Donbas Canal, which marks the contact line in some parts of this front.

The 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade is part of Russia's 3rd Army Corps, a formation created in the autumn of 2023 that has been plagued by accusations of low morale and poor combat effectiveness.

"Its deployment to such a demanding and operationally important sector highlights Russia’s severe shortage of credible combat units," the UK Defence Intelligence noted.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: