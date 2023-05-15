France promises to participate in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

ZELENSKYY AND MACRON. PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

France has promised to join international partners in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

Source: a joint statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Paris, shared by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "France, together with international organizations and partners, is committed to participating in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

Already now, it is important to lay the ground for an ambitious and long-term engagement that will create opportunities and enable the Ukrainian people to rebuild their country.

Engaging all relevant partners, including private companies and internationally, with the aim of securing the financial support, investments and knowledge needed, is essential to ensure a prosperous future for Ukraine."

Details: It is also stated that "Ukraine welcomes the fact that France organized an international conference on December 13, which led to the establishment of the "Paris mechanism" for better coordination of emergency aid".



Following the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and France, it became known that in the coming weeks, France would provide dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs, to several Ukrainian battalions.

In Paris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron also talked about the "peace formula", the "coalition of fighters" and further military assistance to Ukraine.

France and Ukraine have separately called on the Russian occupiers to leave the seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

