All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy develops "chemistry" with Scholz during Germany visit – Ukraine's Ambassador

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 19:16

Oleksii Makeiev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, described President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin in mid-May and his meeting with top German officials as fantastic.

Source: Makeiev in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the diplomat, a peculiarity of Zelenskyy's last visit to Germany was that "the president spent several hours in face-to-face meetings with both the federal president and the federal chancellor".

Quote: "And when the leaders spend several hours with each other, there is a very good "chemistry", which I personally witnessed on Sunday [14 May - ed.]," Makeiev stressed.

Advertisement:

As an example of "chemistry", he cited Zelenskyy and Sholtz's use of their first names and the fact that the German Chancellor spoke in Ukrainian during his speech.

Quote: "This means that there is not only 'chemistry' here: an era of changing views is taking place in Germany.  This is happening not because the weather is so good, but because we are working with the right narratives and with the right people, and we specifically see what needs to be changed," the ambassador explained.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

During the visit, Zelenskyy met with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of Germany.  After the talks between the heads of the two states, Zelenskyy was welcomed with military honours by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the federal chancellery.

A day before the visit, when Zelenskyy was in Italy, Germany's Ministry of Defence announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth €2.7 billion, the largest package since Russia's invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: