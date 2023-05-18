Russians tried to kill Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defence twice

Russians have made two attempts to kill Major General Ihor Tantsiura, Commander of Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Sources of the Ukrainska Pravda in military circles

Details: On 2 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner Group Private Military Company, said that his militants killed the commander of the Territorial Defence Forces, Ihor Tantsiura, in Donetsk Oblast, when he was driving from the city of Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut in an armoured car. But this turned out to be untrue.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Territorial Defence Forces Commander has indeed suffered an assassination attempt: his column was fired upon, and the car in which Tantsiura was supposed to be was hit. But on that day the Major General got into the escort car, he managed to escape from under fire.

According to the sources of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles, this is the second attempt to eliminate Ihor Tantsiura.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side intercepted the data of the Russians, according to which they knew in detail the route of movement of the Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces at the front for the next few days. The Ukrainian forces intercepted this just in time to make changes.

The question of where the Russians received information in both cases remains unanswered.

