All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces launch UAVs to see aftermath of their attack – Kyiv City State Administration

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 11:46
Russian forces launch UAVs to see aftermath of their attack – Kyiv City State Administration
A RUSSIAN MISSILE SHOT DOWN IN KYIV OBLAST ON 18 MAY. PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF ANDRII NIEBYTOV, CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL POLICE IN KYIV OBLAST

The Russian occupiers have launched attack and reconnaissance drones after the night missile attack on Ukraine to record the aftermath of possible strikes.

Source: Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, on the air of Svoboda Morning (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty project)

Quote from Povoroznyk: "The UAV was supposed to reveal the results of the missile attack. They are also observing [this] right after the attack, but it [the drone – ed.] was also shot down. The fragments fell in three districts. This is mostly the left bank, particularly Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Desnianskyi [districts in the city of Kyiv – ed.]. There was no significant damage."

Details: He added that two fires broke out due to this attack, including in garages and a non-residential building in Desnianskyi district. No casualties have been reported so far, and there have been no calls to the emergency hotline in this regard.

Advertisement:

The relevant services are currently working on the spot.

The official stressed that this is the ninth attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

"This is a pure terror to harm not only Kyiv but all Ukrainians," Povoroznyk said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: