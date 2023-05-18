All Sections
Russian forces launch UAVs to see aftermath of their attack – Kyiv City State Administration

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 11:46
Russian forces launch UAVs to see aftermath of their attack – Kyiv City State Administration
A RUSSIAN MISSILE SHOT DOWN IN KYIV OBLAST ON 18 MAY. PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF ANDRII NIEBYTOV, CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL POLICE IN KYIV OBLAST

The Russian occupiers have launched attack and reconnaissance drones after the night missile attack on Ukraine to record the aftermath of possible strikes.

Source: Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, on the air of Svoboda Morning (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty project)

Quote from Povoroznyk: "The UAV was supposed to reveal the results of the missile attack. They are also observing [this] right after the attack, but it [the drone – ed.] was also shot down. The fragments fell in three districts. This is mostly the left bank, particularly Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Desnianskyi [districts in the city of Kyiv – ed.]. There was no significant damage."

Details: He added that two fires broke out due to this attack, including in garages and a non-residential building in Desnianskyi district. No casualties have been reported so far, and there have been no calls to the emergency hotline in this regard.

The relevant services are currently working on the spot.

The official stressed that this is the ninth attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

"This is a pure terror to harm not only Kyiv but all Ukrainians," Povoroznyk said.

Background:

Advertisement: