White House will allow partners to transfer F-16s to Ukraine – CNN

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 03:18
White House will allow partners to transfer F-16s to Ukraine – CNN
F-16, stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

President Joe Biden's administration has informed European allies in recent weeks that the United States will allow them to transfer the American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: CNN with reference to its sources

Details: CNN reported that the White House was ready to make the relevant decision due to the growing pressure from representatives of the US Congress and allies as Russia increased air attacks on Ukraine.

According to CNN, White House officials are not currently aware of any official requests from any of the allies to transfer the F-16s to Ukraine, and State Department officials, who are usually tasked with drafting documents to approve such transfers to third parties, have not received any instructions to get to work.

CNN noted that the US must give permission to the owners of the fighters to send them to third countries since the F-16s have a sensitive technology.

Background:

Advertisement: