One killed, four under rubble: Belarusian soldiers cannot retrieve bodies of their brothers-in-arms in Bakhmut

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 19 May 2023, 17:27
The Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment has spoken about the heroic death of the group's commander and the inability of retrieving the bodies of four Belarusian soldiers who held positions in Bakhmut.

Source: the spokesperson for the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment on Telegram; Nasha Niva, Belarusian news outlet

Quote: "Soldiers of the Volat battalion were holding positions in Bakhmut. Our guys repelled an attack by the occupiers and fought a small arms battle. The house they were in was hit by heavy artillery. The building collapsed. Some of the soldiers were trapped under the rubble.

A second group, together with medics, advanced to evacuate and provide assistance. Four soldiers remained under the rubble without the ability to evacuate. 

During the evacuation and covering the group's retreat, the group commander was killed. At the cost of his life, he made it possible to evacuate the wounded.

Later, a third group was sent to clear the rubble and evacuate the bodies. However, the building was completely destroyed as a result of heavy shelling. The fighting continues. There is currently no way to retrieve the body of the regiment's hero."

Details: On 17 May, the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment reported the death of one Belarusian soldier and the disappearance of four, while others were wounded. 

Nasha Niva has reported that since February 2022, at least 22 Belarusians have been killed defending Ukraine and Belarus. Four more went missing and two were taken captive.

"In total, hundreds of Belarusian citizens are fighting in the Ukrainian army. The Kalinoŭski Regiment is the largest of the structures with Belarusian soldiers," Nasha Niva adds. 

Background: 

  • On 16 May 2022, Pavel who went by the alias Volat, a company commander of the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Battalion, was killed in the war in Ukraine [in May 2022, it became the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment. Up until then, it was a battalion – ed.].
  • On 26 June 2022, six Belarusians from the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment did not return from the city of Lysychansk.

