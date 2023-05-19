All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US and its allies agreed to provide Ukraine with F-16s – NBC

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 20:11
US and its allies agreed to provide Ukraine with F-16s – NBC
F-16 fighter, Getty Images

The US and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets as part of a long-term effort to strengthen Kyiv's security.

Source: A high-ranking White House official stated this in a comment to NBC News, European Pravda writes.

Details: According to the source of the TV channel, the terms for providing modern fighter jets to Ukraine have not been established. Still, they will not be used during the upcoming counteroffensive of Ukraine against Russian forces.

In the coming months, the US and its allies "will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the official said, adding that the F-16s would not necessarily come directly from the United States. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," he added. 

So far, the American side has not confirmed its readiness to facilitate the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, in comments to the media, officials did not deny that they would support the decision of other countries to provide Kyiv with its aircraft. 

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Before that, according to the media, US President Joe Biden confirmed at the G7 summit in Japan that Washington will participate in the allies' initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s.

Earlier this week, the UK announced the start of the international coalition of countries aimed at the purchase of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: