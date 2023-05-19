US and its allies agreed to provide Ukraine with F-16s – NBC

The US and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets as part of a long-term effort to strengthen Kyiv's security.

Source: A high-ranking White House official stated this in a comment to NBC News, European Pravda writes.

Details: According to the source of the TV channel, the terms for providing modern fighter jets to Ukraine have not been established. Still, they will not be used during the upcoming counteroffensive of Ukraine against Russian forces.

In the coming months, the US and its allies "will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the official said, adding that the F-16s would not necessarily come directly from the United States.

Quote: "Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," he added.

So far, the American side has not confirmed its readiness to facilitate the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, in comments to the media, officials did not deny that they would support the decision of other countries to provide Kyiv with its aircraft.

Background:

Before that, according to the media, US President Joe Biden confirmed at the G7 summit in Japan that Washington will participate in the allies' initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s.

Earlier this week, the UK announced the start of the international coalition of countries aimed at the purchase of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

