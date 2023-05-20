All Sections
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition

Italy may join international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots using modern fighter jets, although it is unable to send F-16s to Ukraine as it does not have any in its possession.

Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

Details: Meloni stressed that Italy does not have any F-16 fighter jets, and so was unlikely to be able to help provide Ukraine with the jets.

However, she said, Italy was considering the possibility of helping to train Ukrainian pilots and though a decision has not been approved yet, Italy was discussing this with its allies.

The Italian Air Force uses Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and AMX International light attack aircraft.

Background: In February, it was reported that Italy was considering sending some of the fighter jets from its fleet to Ukraine, but only after other countries had taken similar steps.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom announced the launch of an international coalition aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including F-16s.

So far, the fighter jet coalition comprises the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the US and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets and how many of these will be delivered.

