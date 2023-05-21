All Sections
Biden receives flat assurance that Ukraine will not use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 15:21
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden, President of the United States, said he had received a "flat assurance" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian troops would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to invade Russian territory.

Source: He stated this at the end of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, reports European Pravda

Details: Biden also said F-16 fighter jets could, however, operate "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine."

Quote: "I have a flat assurance from Zelenskyy that they will not use it to go on and move into Russian geographic territory, but wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine in the area, they will be able to do that," Biden said. 

The US President defended his position against the provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine until now, arguing that in the battle for Bakhmut, for example, these fighters would not have been decisive.

Earlier, the White House said that the F-16 fighters that Ukraine will receive from the allies will be provided on the condition that they are not used for attacks on Russia.

Earlier this week, the UK announced the start of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. It already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the United States and allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighters, and how many of these will be delivered.

