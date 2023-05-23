Russia reports attack on village in Belgorod Oblast

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported an evening attack on the settlement of Borisovka on 22 May.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Details: The governor reported that no one was injured in the attack.

According to Gladkov, an explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on one of the administrative buildings in Borisovka; the fire did not start, but the explosive punctured the roof of the building.

The governor also reported that drones allegedly attacked two private residential buildings in the city of Grayvoron. He claims that the buildings caught fire as a result of dropping the explosive devices.

Background:

On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian authorities: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol. These military formations also stated they were seeking the "liberation" of all of Russia.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that a "reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" entered the territory of the Grayvoron district.

The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Vladimir Putin was informed of the breach of the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast. Peskov said that work was underway to stamp out "Ukrainian saboteurs" from the territory of Russia and destroy them.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens. Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine was not directly related to the events that transpired in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May.

