Russia reports extension of "counter-terrorist operation" in its Belgorod Oblast

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that a "counter-terrorist operation" against the armed groups that entered the area on 22 May is ongoing in Russian Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Regarding the situation in the Grayvoron district. The Ministry of Defence and law enforcement agencies have been clearing the area. However, you should not come back to your homes yet."

Details: The official said that two injured civilians were in the settlements entered by the armed groups, whom Russian forces could not reach.

There have been no civilian casualties to date, Gladkov said.

"The security forces are taking all necessary actions. We are waiting for the completion of the counter-terrorist operation that was announced yesterday," the governor added.

Background:

On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian authorities: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol – but they are seeking the "liberation" of all of Russia.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that a "reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" entered the territory of the Grayvoron district.

The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Vladimir Putin was informed of the breach of the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast. Peskov said that work is underway to stamp out "Ukrainian saboteurs" from the territory of Russia and destroy them.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" by the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion to protect Ukrainian citizens. Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine is not directly related to the events that transpired in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the majority of residents of the Grayvoron district had left their settlements.

