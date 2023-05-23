All Sections
Border breach: Russians continue clean-up of aftermath in Belgorod Oblast

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:40

In Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, clean-up of the aftermath of the actions carried out by the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion continues for the second day.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, on Telegram

Quote: "On 22.05.23 a counter-terrorist operation was announced in Belgorod Oblast due to the entry of a sabotage and reconnaissance group on our territory. The clean-up of the aftermath continues on the territory.

In fact, the citizens of Grayvoron, Novostroevka, Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Glotovo, Gora Podol, Zamostye, Spodaradyusheno were resettled."

Details: Gladkov also claims that on 22 May, the settlements of the Grayvoron urban district: Golovchino, Antonovka, Kozinka, Spodaryusheno, Gora Podol, Glotovo, Zamostye, Bezymyano, Zarechye, Grayvoron, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroevka "suffered numerous mortar and artillery attacks"ю

According to the Russian governor, as a result there are 12 wounded civilians, 29 private residential buildings and 3 cars were damaged. In addition, lights went off in 14 settlements, Gladkov said.

The governor of Belgorod Oblast also announced shelling of the Belgorod and Borisov district on Monday, as well as an attack on the Shebekinsky urban district.

Background: 

  • On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian authorities: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol. These military formations also stated they were seeking the "liberation" of all of Russia.
  • Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that a "reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" entered the territory of the Grayvoron district.
  • The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Vladimir Putin was informed of the breach of the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast. Peskov said that work was underway to stamp out "Ukrainian saboteurs" from the territory of Russia and destroy them.
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens. Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine was not directly related to the events that transpired in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May.
  • Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported that the majority of residents of the Grayvoron district had left their settlements.

