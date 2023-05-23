All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland not yet training Ukrainians on F-16, but ready to start – Poland's Defense Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 19:06

Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday that Warsaw is not yet training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, but is ready to start it.

Source: Błaszczak at a press conference after the meeting of EU countries defence ministers in Brussels; European Pravda with reference to PAP

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defence said that Poland was "ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft", but clarified that such training has not yet begun. He assured the press that he would report all the details as soon as the training starts.

Quote: "I suggested that such training should be counted as part of the EU training mission, which is being implemented in Poland," Błaszczak added.

Advertisement:

Asked by journalists how many pilots Poland can train, he replied that "it depends on our capabilities."

Quote: "Poland is on the eastern flank of NATO. We have certain obligations to protect not only the Polish airspace, but also, for example, the airspace of the Baltic countries. We are open to suggestions and requests," the minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s. After that, the Air Force stated that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multipurpose fighters has not yet begun

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16s.  The coalition already includes the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: