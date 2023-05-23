Poland not yet training Ukrainians on F-16, but ready to start – Poland's Defense Minister

Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday that Warsaw is not yet training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, but is ready to start it.

Source: Błaszczak at a press conference after the meeting of EU countries defence ministers in Brussels; European Pravda with reference to PAP

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defence said that Poland was "ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft", but clarified that such training has not yet begun. He assured the press that he would report all the details as soon as the training starts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I suggested that such training should be counted as part of the EU training mission, which is being implemented in Poland," Błaszczak added.

Asked by journalists how many pilots Poland can train, he replied that "it depends on our capabilities."

Quote: "Poland is on the eastern flank of NATO. We have certain obligations to protect not only the Polish airspace, but also, for example, the airspace of the Baltic countries. We are open to suggestions and requests," the minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s. After that, the Air Force stated that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multipurpose fighters has not yet begun.

Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





