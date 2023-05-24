All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway to support Ukrainian pilots training on F-16s

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 22:58
Norway to support Ukrainian pilots training on F-16s

Norway will support the training and education of Ukrainian pilots and personnel on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: NRK, citing Norway's Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, as European Pravda reports 

On Wednesday, the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence informed the parliament about the government's decision to support the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Norway will consider various ways of facilitating the training and preparations of Ukrainian personnel on F-16 fighter jets," Gram said.

The United States and several European countries have indicated that they are positive about training Ukrainian personnel for the F-16.

According to Gram, Norway’s government has a positive attitude towards the initiative to create the so-called fighter jet coalition. "Together with allies and partners, Norway is now evaluating how we can contribute to the training," Gram said.

Norway's F-16s were decommissioned last year after 42 years of service.

In November of the same year, the government signed an agreement with Romania to sell 32 Norwegian F-16 fighter jets, but the planes are still in Norway. According to the Norwegian Armed Forces, they must undergo extensive modernisation before being transferred to Romania.

At the same time, Norway signed a contract with Draken International to sell up to 12 F-16 aircraft for pilot training. Both deals are subject to approval by the US and Norwegian authorities, and the process is still ongoing.

Background: The day before, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that his country was considering options to support a coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots in operating F-16 fighters. However, he mentioned that Berlin's possible contribution could be limited.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced the establishment of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. The coalition already includes the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States, and Portugal.

Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: