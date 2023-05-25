All Sections
Explosions heard in Russian Belgorod Oblast again: Authorities claim it is air defence

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 May 2023, 15:57
Explosions heard in Russian Belgorod Oblast again: Authorities claim it is air defence

On 25 May, an air defence system was activated in Belgorod Oblast in Russia and allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone, as stated by a Russian governor.

Source: Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast in Russia, on Telegram

Quote: "An air defence system was activated in the Belgorod district. An UAV has been shot down near the city."

Details: The Russian official added that the operative services are establishing the information about the results on the ground.

Background: 

  • On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian regime. They said they were starting with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol, but were seeking to "liberate" all of Russia.
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens. Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.
  • Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that the majority of residents of the Grayvoron district had left their settlements.
  • On 23 May, Gladkov announced that the counter-terrorist operation regime in the oblast had been cancelled.

Advertisement: