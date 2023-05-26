All Sections
Ukraine needs 48 F-16 aircraft to liberate its territories – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 13:38
A total of 48 F-16 fighter jets are essential for the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

Quote: "4 squadrons of F16s [48 aircraft – ed.] are exactly what we need to liberate our country from the aggressor."

  • Earlier, the Pentagon said that it would not challenge the transfer of US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries.
  • Following a meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.
  • US President Joe Biden's administration informed European allies that the United States would allow them to transfer American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

