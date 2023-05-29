Damaged housing and infrastructure facilities – aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of an overnight attack by the Russians on Kyiv Oblast, but there were no casualties.

Source: Head of the Kyiv Oblast Police Andrii Nebytov on Telegram

Quote from Nebytov: "An air-raid warning was in force in the oblast from 00:31 to 05:00. Thanks to the Air Defence Forces, almost all the Russian targets were destroyed. As a result of the attack, we have damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in several districts of the oblast. There are no dead or wounded ".

Details: Nebytov published photos of the aftermath of the night attack - they show a crater, a fire and a damaged building.

The police are continuing to determine the places where debris from Russian aerial targets has fallen and record the aftermath of the night attack.

Background:

An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00.

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.

