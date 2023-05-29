All Sections
Damaged housing and infrastructure facilities – aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 May 2023, 09:11
Damaged housing and infrastructure facilities – aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast
photos from Andrii Nebytov's Telegram

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of an overnight attack by the Russians on Kyiv Oblast, but there were no casualties.

Source: Head of the Kyiv Oblast Police Andrii Nebytov on Telegram

Quote from Nebytov: "An air-raid warning was in force in the oblast from 00:31 to 05:00. Thanks to the Air Defence Forces, almost all the Russian targets were destroyed. As a result of the attack, we have damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in several districts of the oblast. There are no dead or wounded ".

 

Details: Nebytov published photos of the aftermath of the night attack - they show a crater, a fire and a damaged building.

Advertisement:
 
 

The police are continuing to determine the places where debris from Russian aerial targets has fallen and record the aftermath of the night attack.

Background:

Advertisement: