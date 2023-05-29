Damaged housing and infrastructure facilities – aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast
Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of an overnight attack by the Russians on Kyiv Oblast, but there were no casualties.
Source: Head of the Kyiv Oblast Police Andrii Nebytov on Telegram
Quote from Nebytov: "An air-raid warning was in force in the oblast from 00:31 to 05:00. Thanks to the Air Defence Forces, almost all the Russian targets were destroyed. As a result of the attack, we have damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in several districts of the oblast. There are no dead or wounded ".
Details: Nebytov published photos of the aftermath of the night attack - they show a crater, a fire and a damaged building.
The police are continuing to determine the places where debris from Russian aerial targets has fallen and record the aftermath of the night attack.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00.
- Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.
