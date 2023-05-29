All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 May 2023, 16:54
Ukrainian Parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament – ed.) has approved the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to implement sanctions against Iran.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: The Parliament has approved draft law No. 9333, proposed by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on the implementation of certain sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years.

328 MPs voted in favour.

The National Security and Defence Council adopted this decision on 27 May.

According to the draft law, sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are to be applied for a period of 50 years and include a complete ban on trade operations, stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation in the territory of Ukraine, and preventing the withdrawal of capital by Iranian residents.

It also envisages a ban on any investment in Iran and the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights by residents.

In addition, it is proposed to stop electronic means of payment (in particular, transfers, settlements and cash disbursements) issued by residents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The National Bank of Ukraine is also prohibited to register any international payment system operated by Iran.

Previously: On 24 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in Russia’s bloody war, in which Iranian kamikaze drones are being used to kill Ukrainian civilians.

On 25 April, the Cabinet of Ministers resolved to submit proposals on the application of sectoral sanctions against Iran to the National Security and Defence Council.

