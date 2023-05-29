All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 May 2023, 16:54
Ukrainian Parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament – ed.) has approved the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to implement sanctions against Iran.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: The Parliament has approved draft law No. 9333, proposed by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on the implementation of certain sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years.

328 MPs voted in favour.

Advertisement:

The National Security and Defence Council adopted this decision on 27 May.

According to the draft law, sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are to be applied for a period of 50 years and include a complete ban on trade operations, stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation in the territory of Ukraine, and preventing the withdrawal of capital by Iranian residents.

It also envisages a ban on any investment in Iran and the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights by residents.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, it is proposed to stop electronic means of payment (in particular, transfers, settlements and cash disbursements) issued by residents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The National Bank of Ukraine is also prohibited to register any international payment system operated by Iran.

Previously: On 24 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in Russia’s bloody war, in which Iranian kamikaze drones are being used to kill Ukrainian civilians.

On 25 April, the Cabinet of Ministers resolved to submit proposals on the application of sectoral sanctions against Iran to the National Security and Defence Council.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: