All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China denies its envoy proposed that Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories be recognised

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 00:28
China denies its envoy proposed that Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories be recognised
The Chinese flag. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, has denied a story published by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that during his European tour, China’s Special Representative Li Hui called for the recognition of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories in exchange for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: Press Service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Quote: "China has released timely readouts on Special Representative Li Hui’s visit. Please refer to them for authentic information. I also noted that the Foreign Minister of Ukraine publicly said that he contacted other parties and no country said Special Representative Li Hui made the remarks reported by The Wall Street Journal."

Previously: 

Advertisement:
  • The Wall Street Journal had reported, citing European diplomats, that Li Hui had allegedly tried to convince his European counterparts that they should call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, recognising the occupied Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russia.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denied that Chinese envoy Li Hui, as part of his European tour to promote the "settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine, proposed calling for an immediate ceasefire and recognising the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: