China denies its envoy proposed that Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories be recognised

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 00:28
China denies its envoy proposed that Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories be recognised
The Chinese flag. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, has denied a story published by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that during his European tour, China’s Special Representative Li Hui called for the recognition of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories in exchange for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: Press Service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Quote: "China has released timely readouts on Special Representative Li Hui’s visit. Please refer to them for authentic information. I also noted that the Foreign Minister of Ukraine publicly said that he contacted other parties and no country said Special Representative Li Hui made the remarks reported by The Wall Street Journal."

Previously: 

  • The Wall Street Journal had reported, citing European diplomats, that Li Hui had allegedly tried to convince his European counterparts that they should call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, recognising the occupied Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russia.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denied that Chinese envoy Li Hui, as part of his European tour to promote the "settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine, proposed calling for an immediate ceasefire and recognising the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory.

