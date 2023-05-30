Four wounded, damaged houses, offices, cars – police show consequences of attack on Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast received more than 50 reports of damage to homes, offices, shops and cars during the nighttime Russian attack, and four people were injured.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Niebytov: "We have already received over 50 reports from citizens about damage to houses, apartments, offices, shops, garages and cars. Unfortunately, we have four people injured by debris."

Details: He has also posted photos of the damage caused by the attack.

Niebytov has said that the police record all crimes committed by the Russian army so that the criminals can be held accountable.

Background:

On the night of 29-30 May, an air raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine, and air defence forces were deployed. The Russians attacked the country with Shahed drones.

One person was killed and four others were hospitalised in Kyiv as a result of the night attack, and вуикші damaged houses and cars in different parts of the city.

Air defence forces destroyed 29 of the 31 Shahed drones launched by the Russians.

