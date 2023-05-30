All Sections
Four wounded, damaged houses, offices, cars – police show consequences of attack on Kyiv region

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 08:29
Four wounded, damaged houses, offices, cars – police show consequences of attack on Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast received more than 50 reports of damage to homes, offices, shops and cars during the nighttime Russian attack, and four people were injured.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Niebytov: "We have already received over 50 reports from citizens about damage to houses, apartments, offices, shops, garages and cars. Unfortunately, we have four people injured by debris."

 

Details: He has also posted photos of the damage caused by the attack.

Niebytov has said that the police record all crimes committed by the Russian army so that the criminals can be held accountable.

 

Background

