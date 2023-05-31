All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia puts three of Ukraine's generals on wanted list

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 09:01
Russia puts three of Ukraine's generals on wanted list
Russian flag, photo by LightRocket via Getty Images

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation put on the wanted list not only three Ukrainian commanders, but also three generals, accusing them of the deaths and injuries of residents of eastern Ukraine captured by Russia.

Source: RBC citing electronic database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has announced that Colonel-General Ihor Kolesnyk, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Lokota and Lieutenant-General Andrii Hryshchenko are wanted. All three are wanted on criminal charges.

Advertisement:

In 2013-2015, Kolesnyk headed the Operational Command Pivnich ("North"), and from 2016 to 2019 he was the first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2015, Lokota headed Pivnich ("North") Operational Command, within a year, he was appointed the first deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2017 he was appointed as deputy chief of the General Staff and until November of the same year led the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) forces in Ukraine.

In different years, Hryshchenko was the deputy commander of the troops of Pivnich ("North") Operational Command, the commander of the troops of Pivden ("South") Operational Command, and the deputy commander of the Ground Forces for combat training.

At the end of March, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation indicted all three  in absentia. The IC of the Russian Federation claims that "more than 500 civilians were killed and about 1,000 people were injured as a result of their command of hostilities in Donbas".

Background: 

  • On 30 May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the wanted list.
  • In 2022, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against Zaluzhnyi and other Ukrainian military commanders under Art. 356.1 of the Criminal Code (use of prohibited means and methods of waging war).
  • Russia does not admit its guilt in the death of Ukrainians and does not even call the war a war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: