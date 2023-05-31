Russia puts three of Ukraine's generals on wanted list

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation put on the wanted list not only three Ukrainian commanders, but also three generals, accusing them of the deaths and injuries of residents of eastern Ukraine captured by Russia.

Source: RBC citing electronic database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has announced that Colonel-General Ihor Kolesnyk, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Lokota and Lieutenant-General Andrii Hryshchenko are wanted. All three are wanted on criminal charges.

In 2013-2015, Kolesnyk headed the Operational Command Pivnich ("North"), and from 2016 to 2019 he was the first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2015, Lokota headed Pivnich ("North") Operational Command, within a year, he was appointed the first deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2017 he was appointed as deputy chief of the General Staff and until November of the same year led the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) forces in Ukraine.

In different years, Hryshchenko was the deputy commander of the troops of Pivnich ("North") Operational Command, the commander of the troops of Pivden ("South") Operational Command, and the deputy commander of the Ground Forces for combat training.

At the end of March, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation indicted all three in absentia. The IC of the Russian Federation claims that "more than 500 civilians were killed and about 1,000 people were injured as a result of their command of hostilities in Donbas".

Background:

On 30 May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the wanted list.

In 2022, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against Zaluzhnyi and other Ukrainian military commanders under Art. 356.1 of the Criminal Code (use of prohibited means and methods of waging war).

Russia does not admit its guilt in the death of Ukrainians and does not even call the war a war.

